More Woes For Zimbabwean Motorists As Zinara Hikes Toll Fees

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN motorists, already facing high fuel costs and dilapidated roads which cause their vehicles to frequently break down, now have another burden added after the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) increased toll fees with effect from Monday.

In a public notice, ZINARA said the toll fees that are pegged in foreign currency are payable in Zimbabwe dollars.

“In terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in ZWL at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate,” the notice reads.

The tariffs are pegged in United States dollars (USD), Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL), South African Rands (ZAR) and Botswana Pula (BWP).

The tariffs for light motor vehicles have been pegged at ZWL$300, US$2, ZAR30, and BWP20 respectively.

For minibuses, motorists will fork out ZWL$450, US$3, ZAR50 or BWP40.

Heavy vehicles will pay ZWL$730, US$5, ZAR80 or BWP60.

Haulage tariff fees have been set at ZWL$1 450, US$10, ZAR160, or BWP120, while the residential disc per term is ZWL$1 450 or US$10.