Breaking!Moreblessing Ali’s “killer” arrested

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

The suspected killer of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali, Pius Jamba has been arrested, according to the police.

Ali’s dismembered body was found in a shallow well at Jamba’s place in Nyatsime on Saturday, over two weeks after she was abducted by alleged Zanu PF supporter.

Jamba’s arrest follows pressure by the opposition activists who complained that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deliberately avoided arresting him.

Ali’s family had declared that she will not be buried until her murderers are brought to book.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson, Assistant commissioner Paul Paul Nyathi said more details will be released during the day.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested Pius Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali.

“A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day,” Nyathi said.