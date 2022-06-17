Moreblessing Ali’s suspected killer Jamba further detained by police

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Harare Magistrates Court has granted Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) authority to further detain Pius Jamba who allegedly murdered Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali in cold blood.

Jamba briefly appeared before a Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi Friday and will be back in court this Saturday at 3pm.

The Investigating Officer Arimon Mirimbo said Jamba is expected to make indications of how he committed the alleged offence.

“Having arrested the accused person for murder he is yet to indicate to us where the offence was committed as well as where exhibits in the form of weapons or a knife used during the offence were dumped.

“We are also yet to recover a cellphone that was stolen from the deceased Moreblessing Ali.

Mirimbo added: “He was arrested on the 16th of June at 0800 hrs.

“Since he is due at 0800hrs tomorrow we would wish that his detention be extended up to 1500 hrs on the 18th of June 2022.

“By placing him on remand we won’t be able to carry out indications prior to him being put on remand and chances are that he will interact with other prisons and he is likely to be influenced and we may end up not recovering the items.”

The 31-year old was arrested Thursday morning.

He said he has no complaints against the police and agreed to make the indications.