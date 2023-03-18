Moscow slams Putin arrest warrant as ‘meaningless’ as Ukraine hails ICC’s decision

Spread This News

By Reuters

Russia said on Friday that an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin was meaningless.

“The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

“Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it.”

Meanwhile, senior Ukrainian officials applauded decision. Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, said that issuing the warrant was “only the beginning.”

Earlier, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

The ICC issued the warrant for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.

Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.