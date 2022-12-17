Mother and baby battle for life in ICU after being scalded with cooking oil by co-tenant 

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

An Epworth woman and her baby are battling for life at Harare’s Sally Mugabe Hospital after they were scalded with boiling cooking oil by a co-tenant following an undisclosed dispute.

The suspect, who went into hiding after committing the heinous offence, Vanessa Nyakabawo (23) has been arrested and appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa Thursday.

She was remanded in custody to December 29 amid reports that the victims, Shayleen Masai and her baby are in critical conditions.

Prosecutors also told court that the suspect was hiding in Highfields.

She was arrested Machipisa shopping centre.