Mother of kidnapped Zim businessman appeals for his safe return; Gova snatched minutes away from SA home

By IOL.com

SOUTH AFRICA: Otilia Gova, the mother of a Centurion businessman kidnapped while driving home last week, is praying for his safe return.

Thirty-five-year-old Ranga Gova was kidnapped just minutes away from his home while driving his wife’s car.

Ranga was at the Midstream Mediclinic traffic lights last Thursday when he was hijacked and kidnapped. His wife, Mamelo, said the incident was caught on CCTV cameras and an Uber driver and a security guard witnessed the ordeal. The footage shows Gova driving up to the intersection in a grey Mercedez-Benz CLA200D. A vehicle stops next to him while a second parks behind him.

