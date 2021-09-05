Motorbikes For Nyaminyami RDC Councillors To Enhance Service Delivery

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN a bid to enhance delivery and stakeholder engagement, Nyaminyami Rural District Council (NRDC) has bought motorbikes for its 12 councillors.

The purchase was in line with a ministerial directive for rural councils to capacitate councillors.

The local authority’s engineer, Reon Tembo, also got a cycle to ensure ease of movement in the expansive rural district.

Chief Wilson Nebiri handed over the 13 motorbikes to beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at the council’s Siakobvu offices, last week.

Councillors welcomed the move by the government.

“l am very happy as a female councillor, my life has been made easier. I can now travel to reach all corners of my ward without much obstacles.

“You have to appreciate that my ward is huge and stretches from here bordering Kariba urban,” said councillor Polite Zivengwa.

Ten of the 12 councillors attended the handover of the bikes and these were: Lovemore Negandi (Ward 1), Taiti Busumani (Ward 3), Samson Gwati (Ward 4), Jaison Chiriga (Ward 5), Tennis Lovemore (Ward 6), Chidhakwa Manhenga (Ward 7), Faustino Muwadze (Ward 9), Cop B Siamatanga (Ward 10) Pedzisai Mujoni (Ward 11), and Zivengwa (Ward 12).

Other councillors, Kudzanayi Makanyaire and council chairman, Golden Chirongoma for Wards 2 and 8, respectively, failed to turn up for the event reportedly owing to illness.

NRDC accountant, Gift Kakore emphasised the tendering process for the motorbikes was transparent and above board.

“The motorbikes were bought from a local company, Eurostar, and each bike cost US$1 350. The amount paid was $115 695 local currency, inclusive of transport costs,” he said.

The community of Kariba, both rural district and urban district, welcomed the new development.

“This is a realistic and practical solution to a real issue,” said Lyton Mkandawire.

John Chirinda concurred saying, “It also saves on the cost of picking and dropping councillors using the NRDC vehicle.”

“We are very sure, the same bikes will be used to assist during emergencies within the district when the ambulance is not available or not working,” Chirinda added.