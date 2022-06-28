Motorist fined ZW$100k for offering traffic cop US$2 bribe

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Corespondent

A HARARE motorist has appeared in court following his arrest for attempting to bribe a police officer at a checkpoint.

Jameson Manjokota (23) of Southview in Harare was dragged before Chinhoyi magistrate Batsirai Madzingira facing bribery charges as defined in Section 170 (l)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Following his conviction, Manjokota was ordered to pay $100 000 fine, failure of which would result in spending seven months in prison.

He was given up to July 29, 2022 to pay the fine.

The state case was that on June 22 this year at the 114 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu highway, Manjokota, who is not an authorised public transport operator, was carrying three passengers aboard his Toyota Passo.

Upon being stopped at the police checkpoint and requested to produce documents permitting him to carry passengers, Manjokota offered a police officer, Tapiwanashe Chikava, US$2 so he could let him go scot-free.

The cop took the money before immediately arresting the motorist, who was found guilty of “offering a gift or consideration to an agent who is an employee of Zimbabwe Republic Police as an inducement or reward for not doing an act in relation to Principal’s affairs or business.”

In a related matter, Grashan Mandaza (33) of Coldstream, Chinhoyi appeared before the same court facing similar charges after offering the same cop US$10.

Mandaza was stopped at the said roadblock and asked to produce a permit authorising him to operate a public service vehicle and failed.

He was carrying four passengers in his Honda Fit.

Mandaza also has up to July month-end to pay ZW$100 000 or languish in prison for seven months.

Clever Nyapfani prosecuted both matters.