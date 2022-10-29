Motorist killed in cold blood while fixing car breakdown

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A KWEKWE motorist, who had parked his vehicle on the roadside to attend to a mechanical fault, was murdered in cold blood Wednesday night in yet another gory killing in the Midlands city.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy.

“Police confirm investigating a murder case in which a 30-year-old male adult died after being stabbed on the neck while attending to a mechanical fault on his car.

“The incident occurred 26 August 2022 at about 2000 hours along a dust road near Gunvest Mine in Kwekwe,” Mahoko said.

The now deceased Musawenkosi Phiri (30) of Newton suburb in Kwekwe was driving his Nissan Slyphy motor vehicle in the company of a friend, Regis Mundanga (32) of Amaveni in Kwekwe.

It is said the car developed a fault resulting in the now deceased stopping to fix it.

At this juncture, unidentified assailants emerged from the dark and started indiscriminately attacking the duo with an axe.

Mundanga fled the scene and sought refuge at Gunvest Mine compound.

“Alert compound residents subsequently rushed to the scene and found Musawenkosi Phiri’s body lying in a pool of blood showing no signs of life with serious injuries.

“The matter was reported to police who attended the scene. The suspects are still at large and investigations are in progress,” said the police spokesperson.