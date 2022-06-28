Motorist loses R8,000, US$350 cash to robbers along Mutare-Masvingo highway 

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

AN unsuspecting Mutare motorist, who was travelling from South Africa, was Sunday robbed of R8 000, US$350 cash and personal valuables worth R6 000 along Masvingo Road towards Mutare.

The incident occurred around 4am at Himalaya turn off, about 60km south of Mutare city.

Upon approaching the turn off from Masvingo, Kuda Kasu (51) who was in the company of his friend Christopher Chiko (52) had a tyre puncture, pulled off the road and locked himself inside the vehicle while waiting for Chiko, who had proceeded to Mutare in order to fix it.

“A moment after Kasu’s friend had left, he saw four men surrounding the vehicle, and one of them suddenly smashed two right side door windows with an iron bar.

“As the accused open the door, Kasu dashed out of the vehicle headed towards the bush.

“He was caught 50 metres away from the car by two of the robbers, who chased him and took his wallet containing R8 000. They assaulted and force marched him towards the vehicle, demanding more money,” Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo said.

“The other two accused persons ransacked the vehicle and took US$350, a black bag containing clothes, coupled with personal documents worth R6 000. The robbers vanished into the bush, leaving Kasu at the scene, who had sustained injuries on the forehead and elbow.

Kasu reported the matter at 22 miles police base, while police details attended to the scene where they recovered various clothes.

No arrests were made but investigations are still underway as the robbers are on the run.

Muzondo appealed for any information that may lead to the arrests of accused persons who pounced on the unsuspecting motorist.

In the circumstances that a breakdown occurs, Muzondo advised motorist to sleep outside the vehicle where they will be alert and avoid being unsuspectingly attacked by robbers within dangerous spots on highways.