Motorists Desert Byo Streets As ‘Exhorbitant’ Parking Fee Regime Kicks Off

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TENDY Three Investments, a local company which was awarded the city of Bulawayo’s vehicle parking management tender Friday started collecting parking fees with most of the city centre’s parking bays disserted.

The parking management system is being rolled out in phases, with phase covering Leopold Takawira to 11th Avenue and Fife Street.

The city’s corporate communications manager Nesisa Mpofu said phases two to six will be an expansion from the area covered by the first phase until the whole city is covered.

One hour parking costs US$1 in prime parking area.

Offenses like cutting across bays and parking bays, failure to display a valid licence disc and offloading trucks outside designated loading will now attract a penalty of US$20.

“The Parking Management System is expected to address numerous violations in terms of Statutory Instrument 63 of 2015 (SI 63/2015 Bulawayo Clamping and Tow Away By Laws,” said Mpofu.

The council spokesperson said the project is also expected to boast council’s revenue.

“The project is expected to improve revenue collection from the current situation, create job opportunities for the residents of the city as well as bring order and sanity in the Central Business District allowing council to manage traffic flow within the CBD and bring convenience to the motoring public,” said Mpofu.

The parking management project is being implemented under the Build, Operate and Transfer (bot) framework in which Tendy Three Investments (PVT) LTD designs, installs and maintains the parking system using its own resources for an initial six-year period with the option of an extension of up to four years.

Thereafter the project will be eligible for a permanent takeover by the local authority.