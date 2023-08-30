Motorists plead with ZINARA to restore Show time discounts 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

MOTORISTS have pleaded with the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) to restore arrears discounts during the Agricultural Show week amid indications the facility is not available this year.

A visit by the NewZimbabwe.com crew to the ZINARA exhibition stand Monday was greeted by disappointed motorists who failed to access the traditional discounts.

“It is a very sad year. I had visited the ZINARA stand hoping to clear the license fees arrears but they just informed me that this year they are not running the promotion,” said one motorist who preferred anonymity.

A few other motorists expressed grave disappointment over the development and questioned the rationale behind the latest decision by the roads administrator.

“ZINARA officials need to appreciate that due to economic hardships we have already been struggling to pay up. This promo has always been used as an avenue to catch up on arrears. I hope they will urgently reconsider their current position.

“We are pleading with ZINARA to at least extend the promo this year and whenever they decide to scrap it they can at least do so after giving members of the public some form of notice,” another motorist said.

ZINARA communications manager, Tsungie Manyeza in an update confirmed the scrapping of the discounts adding that the promotion was recently remodelled.

Over the years, ZINARA has suffered heavy losses from maladministration and fraudulent activities

Just last year Lilian Svinurai and Peter Pikita who were ZINARA supervisors at the Shurugwi tollgate were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of $6,8 million.

In July 2023 the roads administrator suspended nine more employees deployed at various tollgates for fraudulent activities.

However, the roads administrator is currently embarking on a brand rejuvenation exercise in a move aimed at flushing out past loopholes.