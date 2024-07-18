Move was ideal for his growth – agent on Warriors Midfielder Msendami joining Marumo Gallants 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

DANIEL Msendami agent Tshepo More of MFA Agency has revealed how the Warriors midfielder ended up joining South Africa’s DSTV Premiership Marumo Gallants.

Msendami was on the radar of many clubs after his successful performance during the just-ended season with Botswana Premier Soccer League reigning champions Jwaneng Galaxy.

The 23-year-old played a critical role in Galaxy’s campaign as he scored 12 goals and assisted 16, thus involving himself in 28 goals in total.

Several clubs were reported to be interested in the services of Msendami, amongst those was, TP Mazembe from DRC, Simba SC from Tanzania, and several other South African Premier Soccer League sides.

His agent Tshepo More told South Africa’s top football online publication Far Post that he had a six-hour meeting with Marumo Gallants which led to the new development.

“When Marumo reached out, we knew they were restructuring.

“This scenario seemed ideal for his growth alongside the team.

“The chairman and general manager showed immense interest during a six-hour meeting that sealed the deal. Their welcome, energy, and attention to detail were truly impressive,” he told FAR Post.

More added that Msendami’s family was also a big consideration in the making of the deal.

“In our six-hour discussion, a recurring theme with every club was his family.

“Would they accommodate his family? This was crucial. His happiness and peace were tied to his family’s well-being, including his daughter’s schooling,” he said.

Msendami is one of the new signings that Gallants has made as it seeks a fresh start.

Bahlabane Wanthwa as Gallants are nicknamed had a disastrous 2023/24 season campaign which saw them being relegated from the Premier Soccer League, however, they have since bought the status of Moroka Swallows to mark their return.