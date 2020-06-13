Moyo blocks ZCTU rep from NAC board, labour group claims graft cover-up

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

HEALTH Minister, Obadiah Moyo has rejected an official seconded into the National Aids Council (NAC) management board by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to represent workers.

In a letter written to the labour federation, the Health Minister did not disclose any reasons which prompted the rejection but only highlighted that the proposed candidate had failed security vetting.

“Please be advised that a candidate we had chosen to represent labour did not pass security vetting,” said the health minister.

“We have since chosen another from the lists submitted to us by other labour movements and we hope he will pass security vetting and be appointed to the board.

“Labour is a key stakeholder and we would want your interests registered in the NAC board,” said Moyo.

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said there was no way the government would be comfortable working with people who could expose its corruption.

“We are disappointed but not surprised,” Mutasa said.

“The government that could allow corruption on Covid-19 to the extent we saw would never be comfortable having an independent labour representative in such a board.

“It is the same Ministry and Minister who is in the news for all the wrong reasons.”

Mutasa said workers have no doubt that NAC, just like the National Social Security Authority, is being fleeced through corruption and other poor corporate governance practices.

“We will therefore raise workers awareness about the need to fight for transparency and equal representation in these funds.

“There is clearly no new dispensation, if appointments to such boards are still based on partisan politics and unexplained vetting exercises,” he said.