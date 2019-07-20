Moyo says nepotism talk will not force divorce with ZACC boss wife

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Minister Sibusiso Moyo says he will not be arm-twisted to divorce his wife simply because she has been appointed to lead the country’s anti-graft commission.

Moyo’s wife, Loice Matanda-Moyo, a High Court judge, was recently appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Her appointment was questioned by some locals who felt her relationship to the one time top soldier, and, by association, her proximity to the Mnangagwa led administration will interfere with her abilities to go after top ranking government officials, including her husband, should there be suspicions of corruption against them.

The Foreign Minister, a retired Lieutenant-General, is a close ally of Mnangagwa and is the face of the military coup that toppled former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

“She is independent,” Moyo told international media Friday.

“She has been a judge before and she has held decisions in her own right as a professional when I am in the Executive.

“That has not even affected her way of dealings, and there is no ways I can divorce her.”

ZACC boss Loice Matanda-Moyo

Commenting on the new dispensation’s human rights record that has seen many civil rights activists and opposition MPs being arrested, Moyo said sometimes there were issues, which are reported as human rights abuses violations when they are not.

“To the contrary, in fact the government of President Mnangagwa, since the new dispensation provided freedoms, which has never been experienced in Zimbabwe before,” said the country’s number one diplomat.

“Let me assure you that the policy of government is strictly to ensure that there is no human rights violations at all and if there are any, they are investigated, and they must be reported and then they must be dealt with.”

The under-fire Mnangagwa regime, seen by many as failing to remedy the people’s socio-economic troubles, has, since the July 2018 elections, been accused of embarking on a brutal crackdown on critics.

To date, dozens of ordinary people, civil rights activists and opposition legislators have been arrested either for insulting the office of the President or on allegations of plotting to topple Mnangagwa.