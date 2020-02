NewZimbabwe.com

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has accused Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda of having a hand in the November 2017 coup that removed long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.

Writing on Twitter Monday, Moyo said Sibanda betrayed his now late boss and that Mnangagwa has kept him in office because he assisted the now President to oust Mugabe.

See Moyo’s Tweets.