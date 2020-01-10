Moyo says police probe nailed ED as Mashurugwi godfather

By Staff Reporter

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ally ministers, July Moyo and Owen Ncube were unmasked by a 2017 police probe as architects of the machete violence by gangsters who continue to cause atrocities among mining communities in parts of the country.

Writing on Twitter Friday, Moyo claims in 2017, then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko showed Cabinet some gruesome images of victims of machete wielding gangs in Kwekwe.

Moyo further says then President Robert Mugabe and his cabinet tasked then Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo to get police to investigate the matter, with the probe linking the three Midlands top politicians to the heinous crimes.

“In 2017, VP Mphoko showed Cabinet gruesome images of victims of machete gold-gangs in Kwekwe. Cabinet tasked Chombo to get the Police to investigate. Mnangagwa, July Moyo and Owen Mudha Ncube were implicated!” Moyo wrote.

July Moyo is local government minister while Ncube heads state security.

Both are close allies to President Mnangagwa, who was Vice President during the alleged probe in 2017.

Moyo added that the 2017 military coup on Mugabe covered up for Mnangagwa as justice was reversed.

“The November 2017 military coup and reversed the wheels of justice,” says Moyo, a fierce Mnangagwa rival who skipped the country when the now state leader seized state authority with military assistance.

Horror tales of machete killers have dominated local media in the recent past with the callous murder of a Kadoma police officer last month while an 80-year-old woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter were this week raped and murdered by suspected members of the gangs.

Parliament has since announced it was instituting a probe into the horrific acts.