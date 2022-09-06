Moyo takes a swipe at Chamisa over deleted tweet

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Exiled former Cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo has launched a barrage of attacks on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa for failing to stand by his convictions.

Moyo’s swipe comes after the CCC leader deleted a tweet that suggested Charlton Hwende was not the Secretary General of the party.

“Who is SG?? We have no such titles in the citizens movement. We are all change champions. We’re a great family!,” said Chamisa in a deleted tweet.

Moyo commented saying Chamisa lacked the tenacity to back his judgement.

“When a leader of a political party that claims to be the main opposition and the govt in waiting becomes notorious for posting tweets only to delete them with the speed of lightning, it means he either does not think before tweeting or he lacks the courage of his convictions!,” the former minister said.

CCC Deputy Spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba, shot down Moyo’s remarks saying the opposition was coping well.

“We don’t take advice from the regime in Harare. We are cruising nicely!,” Siziba said.

Professor of World Politics at SOAS, University of London Stephen Chan also weighed in saying CCC needed to move beyond being a mere citizens movement and provide structures if it is to provide complex solutions to Zimbabwe.

“The CCC may be a citizens movement, indeed, but it campaigns to be something more.

“It campaigns to be the next government, Zim cannot be run like a fabled Workers Soviet, it needs to be run by a complex government rescuing the country from complex problems,” Chan said.

Pressure has been mounting on Chamisa to set up structures within the CCC as the main opposition party gears up for 2023 general elections.