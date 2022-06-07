Mozambique bans import of Zim animal products

Spread This News

By Lawrence Paganga

MOZAMBIQUE’S Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has banned the import from Zimbabwe of animals, their products and by-products, due to the resurgence of foot-and-mouth disease in the country.

The measure is aimed at preventing the infection of Mozambican cattle by contaminated Zimbabwean beasts and products.

The Mozambican government reacted after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease was declared in Mbire, Mashonaland Central province, which borders Mozambique last month.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the National Directorate of Livestock Development, banned the import of fodder, animals, animal products, by-products from cattle, goats, pigs, sheep and wild animals with cloven hooves.

Among other measures is the inspection of the movement of animals and targeted products along the main borders and other points of road entry into the country.

The ministry added visual inspection and examination of the oral cavity and hooves of all cattle, goats, sheep and pigs on a monthly basis will be mandatory in all Mozambican districts bordering Zimbabwe.

The foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease that prevents the commercialization of animals, their products and by-products.

However, the import of pasteurised dairy products such as milk, cheese, yoghurt and cream, and of processed meats such as canned meat and sausages, trophies and pharmaceutical substances, is not prohibited.