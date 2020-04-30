Mozambique extends state of emergency

The president warned those making non-essential trips out of their homes

BBC

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi has extended the country’s state of emergency for 30 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Nyusi said the extension was because the initial state of emergency declared on 1 April had worked in slowing down the spread of the virus.

He however warned that some people were still leaving their homes for non-essential trips and urged people to “do much more” to curb coronavirus spread.

Under the state of emergency, movement within the country is restricted and no foreigners are allowed in. Schools remain closed and the president warned that children should not roam outside as was observed in the initial state of emergency.

Mozambique has confirmed 76 cases of coronavirus with no deaths.