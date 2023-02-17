Mozambique pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

He was rehydrated with serums and an attempt was made to introduce liquid foods, but it was too late and and he died on Wednesday.

The pastor was also a French teacher in the town of Messica in the central province of Manica, bordering Zimbabwe.

Members of the Santa Trindade Church said it was common for the pastor and his followers to fast, but not for that long.

His brother Marques Manuel Barajah said the pastor had fasted, but he challenged the medical diagnosis about his death. “The truth is that my brother suffered from low blood pressure,” he said.

It is not the first report of such a deadly attempt to imitate Christ’s 40-day fast in the desert as described in the Gospel of Matthew.