Mozambique renews power supply contract with Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Xinhua

MAPUTO: The Mozambican state electricity company EDM has signed with its Zimbabwean counterpart a contract for the supply of 50MW of electric power to Zimbabwe for a period of three years, according to a press release from EDM.

The signed contract was to renew the previous agreement that expired in December 2021. The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDM, Eng. Marcelino Alberto, and the Director of Transmission and Distribution of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Howard Choga.

“At the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of strengthening the bilateral relationship in the development of new electricity generation and transmission projects in Mozambique,” according to the press release.

EDM also expressed, in the press release, its readiness for a medium-long-term agreement to supply energy to Zimbabwe from the Temane Terminal Plant in the southern province of Inhambane province, whose start of commercial operation is scheduled for January 2025.