MP Blames Govt For Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Midlands Province

Staff Reporter

GWERU Urban legislator Brian Dube says the spike of Covid-19 cases in the Midlands province can be attributed to government’s failure to manage the respiratory disease.

Midlands is now the country’s third most affected province after Bulawayo and Harare.

Speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Dube blamed the government for failing to provide Covid-19 protective mechanisms to members of the public.

“The spike in Covid-19 in Midlands can be attributed to the failure of the original management of disease plan by the government in the province which resulted in failure to control its spread,” he said.

The MDC Alliance lawmaker said front line public health workers were also badly exposed in Midlands as they have limited personal protective equipment.

“Another issue which can be attributed to the spike of Covid-19 cases in Midlands is a poor protection mechanism for front line staff resulting in medical personnel being exposed,” he said.

On the social front, Dube added that failure to have support mechanisms to cushion the vulnerable is also behind the sharp spike in cases.

“Poverty and hunger arising from poor welfare systems which then caused members of the communities to violate lockdown restrictions and moving from city to city or province to province in search of livelihoods, are also attributed to a spike of cases,” he said.

“Poor and corrupt border management resulting in people migrating back from neighbouring South Africa without screening and testing is really worsening the situation.

“Failure to manage quarantine centres resulting in large numbers of people escaping and exposing communities,” he said.

As of Monday this week, Midlands province had recorded three coronavirus fatalities from confirmed 275 cases.