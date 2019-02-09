MP blasts govt for stifling Magaya HIV cure invention

By Alois Vinga

KWEKWE Central MP, Masango Matambanadzo has slammed government’s tough handling of popular Harare preacher Walter Magaya’s HIV cure claims without dedicating similar vigour to investigate the validity of his pronouncements.

He was speaking at an Industry and Commerce Ministry organised business event in Harare Thursday.

Matambanadzo, also known as “Blackman”, said the current government was quick to dismiss any innovations often viewed as ridiculous by locals instead of harnessing the potential talent for the greater national good.

“We are told that South Africa is now manufacturing Anti-Retroviral drugs but what you must know is that such developments could have been prompted by one notorious experimental individual.

“Just here in Zimbabwe, Magaya revealed that he had found cure for the virus but instead of inviting him to assess the credibility of his claims, you just rushed to harass and arrest him why?,” Matambanadzo said of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder.

Magaya was this week fined $700 for manufacturing a drug without first clearing with relevant authorities.

Matambanadzo said the Zimbabwean government had a bad reputation of punishing innovative citizens without taking time to harness their potential.

“We also had a brilliant invention by Daniel Chingoma years back, who invented a helicopter but instead of supporting him, he was rewarded by being arrested for illegally flying his plane,” said the former Zanu PF MP and now opposition National Patriotic Front politician.

The outspoken legislator also blamed government for scrapping the STEM initiative introduced into the schools curricula by former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo.

The programme is credited for unlocking potential among the country’s secondary school learners.