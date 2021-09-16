MP Claims Church Has Power To Eradicate Covid

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF Mutare West legislator Teedzai Percy Muchimwe left MPs in stiches when he claimed his church, the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church, has powers to treat Covid-19.

He said this after he was barred from entering the august House for failing to produce a valid vaccination certificate.

The sect is notorious for dissuading its members from taking medical treatment.

Contributing to discussions during the Wednesday question and answer session virtually, Muchimwe his church can eradicate Covid-19, adding since the pandemic broke out in the country in March last year, the church has not lost a single person to Covid-19.

“My question is directed to the minister of Health and Child Care, is the Covid-19 vaccination is now compulsory in view of the fact that there are other entities that do not indulge in medication? If people are vaccinated, I am sure that they are safe and the unsafe are the unvaccinated. Why is it that now we are denied entry into parliament because we were not vaccinated?” Muchimwe asked.

Acting leader of government business in parliament Amon Murwira responded by stating that vaccination was the way to fight Covid-19 and so it was everyone’s responsibility to get vaccinated to protect others hence no vaccination, no entry to public institutions.

“It is one of the weapons that we can use to fight this terrible disease called Covid-19. It is very dangerous for anyone to impose themselves on people when they are not vaccinated because they are actually endangering the very same people, they think they will be protecting if they want to interact with them. It is therefore very important, and I want to thank you Hon. Speaker for not allowing any member who is not vaccinated to come to this House physically. So, to clarify the issue, it is very important that the people who are not vaccinated stay where they are whilst those ones who are vaccinated can interact while social distancing,” Murwira said.

But Muchimwe was not satisfied and sought answers.

“Covid-19 to me and the Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect Church is just a drop in the sea, we are not even affected. Since this Covid-19 started, we have been kissing each other and shaking hands, we are not even affected by Covid-19. Why deny us entry into Parliament? Come to us, we will help you to eradicate the disease,” an unsatisfied Muchimwe said, leaving other legislators in stitches.

Amid the laughter, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda asked Muchimwe, to “bring your spiritual medicine to Parliament so that we see how it works”.