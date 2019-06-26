MP demands Mnangagwa appears before Parliament as economic crisis deepens

By Anna Chibamu

WITH Zimbabwe’s economic crisis seemingly deepening following the announcement of new fiscal measures that include scrapping of a ten year old multi-currency regime, an opposition MP has demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa appears before Parliament.

Opposition MDC Proportional Representation lawmaker Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga speaking on a point of privilege demanded that Mnangagwa and his while Cabinet must appear before Parliament to explain their response to the current economic crisis.

“This country is no longer operating. No electricity. I want to tell you Hon. Speaker, Sir (Jacob Mudenda): I was saddened by the death of (Zaka East MP, Caston) Gumbwanda this week, there was no one to help him. I was there besides him three minutes before he passed on. No doctor, no nurse. He was on his own in a small room. This is terrible,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

She added: “We want to engage the President together with his executive, the rest of the Ministers should also be there. This is not about political parties but it is about Zimbabwe.”

The tough-talking legislator suggested that Mnangagwa had been abandoned by his Ministers in the fight to resuscitate the economy.

“It seems the President is on his own now and we cannot leave the situation like this when things have reached this level,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga fumed.

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala jumped in shouting: “This government must go.”

Leader of Government business in Parliament and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi promised to organise the meeting after being asked by Mudenda if it was possible.

Government this week announced new fiscal measures abolishing a decade old policy that allowed the use the major currencies as legal tender and designating the Zimbabwean Dollar for all domestic transactions.

The move shocked the economy and stemmed a seemingly unstoppable currency exchange rate on the parallel market that had forced prices of basic commodities to shoot through the roof and out of the reach of ordinary citizens.