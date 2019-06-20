MP demands probe into ex-Minister Mguni death

By Anna Chibamu

MDC MP for Kambuzuma, Willus Madzimure has demanded an immediate investigation into the sudden death of former Home Affairs Deputy Minister and Zanu PF MP Obedingwa Mguni on Tuesday.

The Zanu PF deputy chief whip collapsed and later died at a private Harare hospital Tuesday evening after suffering from diabetes. He was said to have been unwell for some time.

Mguni attended parliament sitting on Tuesday.

During sitting on Wednesday, MPs from Zanu PF and MDC paid tribute to the late Mangwe legislator.

Madzimure protested what he said was the ill-treatment of legislators.

“I am not happy about what happened yesterday (Tuesday). As Parliamentarians, our health welfare has not been handled well of late. Members are not being treated well in the House during illnesses.

“A member of Parliament is a well-respected person. If what I am hearing is true, it is said Honourable Mguni died before we left the house.

“We want to know what happened during his illness up until his body was taken to Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour and details on who was accompanying him.

“This Parliament must investigate this issue because we are hearing that our colleague died earlier than the time which was announced,” Madzimure said.

The opposition lawmaker bemoaned the poor state of health delivery facilities in the country where people are dying due to lack of medication and even failure to acquire medication from pharmacies.

Zanu PF Bulilima West legislator MP Dingumuzi Phuthi spoke highly of the late legislator adding that parliament should introduce ways in which MPs can be given a more respectable send off.

He described Mguni as a unifier who treated everyone fairly and had great intentions for his constituency.

Parliament on Wednesday observed a minute of silence for the late lawmaker.

Mguni is the second sitting legislator to die in just over a week following the death last week of MDC Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java through injuries sustained in a road traffic accident last month.