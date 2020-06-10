MP Killer Zivhu expelled from Zanu PF

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

CONTROVERSIAL MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has been expelled from Zanu PF.

Acting Zanu PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa announced Wednesday the businessman and politician’s expulsion was with immediate effect

Chinamasa was speaking soon after the Zanu PF politburo meeting in Harare Wednesday.

Zivhu’s Masvingo province recommended the MP’s expulsion citing his “treacherous behaviour”.

“Killer Zivhu had been recommended by his province for expulsion. There was an appeal to the national disciplinary committee and the disciplinary committee accepted the appeal for Zivhu’s expulsion,” said Chinamasa.

“Politburo has unanimously accepted the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee emanating from the Masvingo Provincial Council that he be expelled from Zanu PF with immediate effect.”

Zivhu automatically ceases to be the ruling party’s legislator for Chivi South.

“This would obviously call for a by-election,” Chinamasa said.