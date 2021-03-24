MP Mamombe Bail Ruling Postponed Again To Thursday

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE West parliamentarian Joanna Mamombe and MDC Alliance youth activist Cecilia Chimbiri will remain in remand prison until Thursday after the judgment for their bail appeal was postponed again Tuesday.

High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi said he is not through with the submissions.

Last week, he said he wanted time to go through the submissions over the weekend and would pass his ruling Tuesday.

The same judge also reserved his ruling on Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader, Takudzwa Ngadziore until the same day.

The three activists were denied bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who ruled they had a propensity to re-offend if granted freedom considering they were arrested while on bail for other criminal cases.

The activists were arrested on allegations of breaching Covid-19 regulations after they staged a demonstration at Harare Magistrates’ Court denouncing the arrest of fellow activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe is facing kidnapping charges and is still in remand prison.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, however, deny the allegations and maintain they only talked to journalists who are essential services workers on the day.

They also feel they are targeted by the state as other activists who were part of the participants during the same said press conference, including their friend and MDC Alliance youth member Netsai Marova, and lawyer and National Constitutional Assembly president Lovemore Madhuku were not arrested.