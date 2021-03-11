MP Mamombe, Chimbiri Denied Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Alliance Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri will languish in jail after their bail application was turned down Thursday by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti.

The two are being charged for breaching Covid-19 regulations after they held a demonstration at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts over a week ago.

Muchuchuti said if granted bail, the political activists were likely to commit similar offences.

“It is clear the accused will continue committing similar offences as supported by the fact that they have more pending criminal cases,” she ruled.

The two deny the allegations and maintain that they did not break any law.

Mamombe and Chimbiri allegedly protested at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts calling for the release from remand of fellow party activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe was allegedly arrested at gun point by suspected state security agents who were dressed in civilian clothes. The court was told that the men also attempted to kidnap him but he screamed for help prompting them to divert their route and drop him at the Harare Central Police station.

He was arrested after several arrest warrants were issued against him for defaulting court.

Haruzivishe is accused of kidnapping Impala Car Rental workers accusing them of having a hand in the abduction of a journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa.

He is still in remand prison locked up after his bail was revoked for willfully defaulting court hearings.