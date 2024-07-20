MP pushes for police post, heightened patrols after series of fatal stabbings

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Chinhoyi, Leslie Mhangwa has written to authorities requesting for the re-establishment of a police post and heightened patrols at Gadzema rank, Ward 2, where there have been killings recently.

In a letter dated July 15, 2024, addressed to ZRP Officer Commanding Makonde District, Chief Superintendent Obert Ngirazi, the lawmaker implores ZRP to set up a police post, highlighting the risks residents face in the wake of a spate of deadly crimes at the bus terminus area.

“This letter serves to propose to you an additional police post in ward 2 (KuRank) at periphery of the main bus termini as a way to curtail violent crimes that have been the order of the day at ey in Chinhoyi.

“As MP, I have noted with concern the number of people that have been stabbed to death in the recent past.

“In my recollection, I have remembered that in the past we had Bravo police post, which I believe served both as a deterrent to would-be criminals and a convenient access point to the police for people around this busy part of our constituency,” wrote Mhangwa.

“It is my request that you ponder upon my proposal prior to my proposed meeting with you. I am willing as MP to assist in both lobbying your higher offices for approval of the process and to be part of resource mobilisation to make this a reality.”

The Chinhoyi legislator attributed the rise in violent criminal activity to the drugs and substance misuse scourge.

“This is a conversation that collectively myself as MP, and you as law enforcement agents, should find ways to collaborate to make Chinhoyi a ‘No-Go’ area for drug peddlers. The fight against this pandemic is key to resolving many other ills as drug abuse is a gateway to many crimes and its resolution is fundamental in eradicating crime in general, and in particular these violent crimes we have been plagued with as a constituency,” he added.

Mhangwa also raised concern over the prosecution’s lack of capacity to nail suspects.

“…another worrying trend is that in the most recent incident, the community points to a person (Tatenda Mutamba) who was previously incarcerated for earlier stabbing and murder of one Tsuro (40-year-old Munyaradzi Mahwine) and was not successfully prosecuted. He has been roaming the streets ostensibly on bail.

“This is a common thread that has left the community with a sour taste and without faith in the justice system. It is my belief that with a full-fledged police post nearby, such would be effectively investigated, and a watertight case built for successful prosecution,” said the MP.

He commended the police Community Relations and Liaison Office led by Inspector Ian Kohwera for conducting an exercise recently to alert communities on the surge of crime and precautionary measures to be taken, including moving in groups and being indoors before dusk.

“I was also part of a church crowd a few weeks back where Inspector Kohwera gave a captivating take on drug abuse. These initiatives are highly commendable and keep it up!”

In pursuit of restoring sanity in Ward 2, which encompasses old Gadzema location and Chitambo suburbs, Mhangwa said part of the next Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation will be channelled towards installing streetlights along crime hotspots.