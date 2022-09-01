MP quizzes Home Affairs Ministry’s lethargy to probe Livingstone Sunhwa’s killing

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga I Senior Reporter

MUTASA Central Member of Parliament (MP), Trevor Saruwaka has raised concerns over delays in finalising investigations into the saga of St Mathias Tsonzo High School student, Livingstone Sunhwa, believed to have died at the hands of his teachers in December 2020.

The learner went missing from his school in Mutasa district after he was assaulted by his headmaster Godfrey Mbona and other teachers on allegations of having broken into the school’s tuckshop.

The last time he was seen alive was when he was handed to Mutasa police, before controversially disappearing.

“Honourable Speaker, you may be aware of the story and I ask you to imagine the traumatic experience, Mrs Selina Tadya, the mother of Livingstone Sunhwa, the 19-year old student who went missing on 6 December, 2021,” MP Sarukwa told Parliament this week.

“The traumatised mother has gone through a lot in her failed efforts to locate her missing son; secondly, in her quest to get cooperation and assistance from the police and the Ministry of Education to establish what really happened to Livingstone; thirdly, to get closure on whether the human remains that were discovered on 24th June, 2022 are indeed Livingstone’s due to the delays in concluding the DNA investigations.”

RELATED:

Authorities were reluctant to have the case investigated when there was glaring evidence against Livingstone’s headmaster.

Remains believed to be his were found about a kilometre from the school recently after socialites intervened, but to date postmortem and DNA results have not been conclusive.

Saruwaka said this was unfair considering that the boy’s mother would never be at peace until the matter was finalised.

“This matter made headlines via social media in May, 2021. May I request through you Chair, that the Minister of Home Affairs come to the House and tell the nation why they are taking forever to get down with this matter, considering its gravity. What difficulties are they meeting? What strategies are they taking and when is the matter going to be concluded?”

In June this year, the police claimed Sunhwa could have committed suicide.

This followed the discovery of remains believed to be his in a bush, about a kilometre from the school.

Police discovered a piece of navy blue cloth and a shoelace were found hanging from a tree near the scene where suspected human bones and a skull were found scattered, suggesting the boy could have hanged himself.