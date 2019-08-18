Mphoko wants ZACC to arrest Mnangagwa, Mugabe

By Bulawayo Correspondent

EMBATTLED former State Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has challenged the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to arrest incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former president Robert Mugabe, saying the two were also part of the presidency which allegedly abused power, the same allegations Mphoko is facing.

ZACC investigating officers on Friday visited Mphoko at his residence in Bulawayo to question him over his alleged release of former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive officer, Moses Juma from police custody following the latter’s arrest for criminal abuse of office in 2016.

In response, Mphoko argued he was not acting alone at the time.

“The presidency is an institution. In that case, it was President Mugabe, myself and ED (Mnangagwa),” Mphoko told the ZACC officers in a video image posted on social media by his daughter.

“There were people who were coming to us to inform us of what was happening, requesting the intervention of the presidency.”

Mphoko said some cases were referred to Mnangagwa while some were directed to him by Mugabe.

“In situations of that nature, there were some cases which were referred to me, some cases handled by ED,” said Mphoko.

The former vice president cited the Maleme Ranch Farm saga in Matobo as one of the cases which he handled as a special presidium assignment.

In the particular case, Mphoko intervened in a dispute involving a white commercial farmer, Peter Cunningham and a CIO officer Rodney Mashingaidze.

Mashingaidze’s illegal take-over of Maleme ranch had triggered protests from locals who were benefitting from Cunningham’s generosity.

Mphoko ordered Mashingaidze out of the farm.

He also told the ZACC investigators he was not a corrupt person as alleged.

“I never stole anything from anybody. I have a record of being generous together with my family. If at all there is anything I could have taken from people, there is nothing like that,” he said.