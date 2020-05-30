Mpilo bans hospital visits as four test positive for Covid-19

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO’S Mpilo Hospital has been forced to stop visits to patients by relatives after the giant referral health centre has recorded four confirmed Covid-19 cases in a single day.

On Wednesday, four people including a nurse, tested positive for the pandemic at the hospital.

Before the detection of the cases, the health centre was only limiting the number of people visiting admitted patients.

However, following the latest development, authorities have imposed a total ban on visits.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, hospital spokesperson, Ozias Ndlovu said the ban was meant to protect both the patients and members of the public from contracting the deadly disease.

“We have issued a notice that visitors should, with immediate effect, stop visiting their loved ones since there is an outbreak of the virus here.

“We are just taking precautionary measures as we try to make sure everyone is safe from the virus,” said Ndlovu.

The spokesperson said the ban will be reviewed when hospital authorities were convinced that the situation was under control.

“We are not really sure when this ban will last because we need to assess the situation such that we don’t expose everyone to danger,” he added.

Zimbabwe’s coronavirus cases surged to three digit figures this week with now 149 cases, up from 56 on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were discovered from returnees under quarantine.