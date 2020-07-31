Mpilo Hospital Boss Says Disappointed Residents Ignoring Covid-19 Advice

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube



MPILO Central Hospital clinical director, Solwayo Ngwenya has expressed his disappointment his advice for people to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions through staying at home seemed not heeded as witnessed by galloping cases of the pandemic in the city.

This disregard, he said had led to the spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths with Bulawayo, now the epicentre of the pandemic.

Of Bulawayo’s 40 suburbs, 25 are now reported as hotspots.

This week, Ngwenya took to Twitter to express his disappointment as Covid-19 cases rise on a daily basis.



“He (Ngwenya) was a Noah, the people laughed. Unfortunately, he has no arc and he faces death too,” the clinical director said.



“This was predicted months ago, but try warning a brother or a sister, they will not listen. Very brave people of Africa, we face an annihilation with repeated waves upon waves of the virus.”

On Wednesday, the Bulawayo City Council released statistics that show Cowdray Park had by Monday this week, 45 cases, which was the highest number of confirmed cases in the city while all Pumula suburbs have 45 cases, Mpilo Central Hospital, although not a suburb has 41, Magwegwe suburbs 28, Lobengula suburbs 29 and Nkulumane 27.

The cases are distributed across western suburbs like Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Njube, Entumbane, Luveve, Matshobana.

The city authorities went on to warn residents not to be complacent as the global pandemic had reached most parts of the city.

The cases are distributed across western suburbs like Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Njube, Entumbane, Luveve, Matshobana.

The city centre, Northend, Suburbs, Kumalo, Parklands, Woodlands, Riverside, Montrose, and other suburbs in the eastern areas, also have Covid-19 cases.

Bulawayo City Council director of health services Edwin Sibanda said the authority would be releasing graphic illustrations of Covid-19 cases twice a week so residents have an appreciation of the extent of cases in residential areas.

“We are trying to show the suburb with the most cases. Going forward we will reconfigure the graphic illustration so that it becomes like a football log table. We think a lot of people understand football, so we will structure it like a log table revealing suburbs with most cases, deaths, new infections and recoveries. Maybe on Friday that is how the table will be like,” said Sibanda.

During a multisectoral taskforce meeting last weekend, it was identified that ZUPCO buses, shebeens, market places, water pick up points were some of the Covid-19 hotspots.