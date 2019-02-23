Mpofu brags about Umguza victories, vows Zanu PF Bulawayo triumph

By Bulawayo Correspondent

FORMER Zanu PF MP for Umguza, Obert Mpofu has boasted about his routine electoral victories he has posted against opponents in what has been regarded as opposition territory while promising to assist the party win seats in hostile Bulawayo province.

The Zanu PF secretary for administration was speaking at a memorial service held for late former cabinet minister and national hero Callistus Ndlovu at the Bulawayo Large City Hall on Friday.

Since the formation of the MDC in 1999, Zanu PF has performed dismally in Bulawayo, ceding territory to the opposition in council, parliamentary and presidential elections.

During last July’s elections, the ruling party could only manage to win one out of a total 12 parliamentary seats.

Mpofu urged party loyalists from the opposition stronghold to work hard to overturn the opposition’s dominance while pledging to help his comrades achieve the feat.

“Zanu PF must regain dominance in Bulawayo and I am willing to help the city achieve that,” said the former Home Affairs Minister.

“I come from Umguza where the party wins more numbers than some areas of Mashonaland during elections.”

Mpofu urged the party’s leadership in the province to stop fighting for posts, adding, “A leader will be identified and chosen. Do not jostle for positions.

“We need stability in the province,” Mpofu said.

He went on to describe the late Zanu PF chairperson for Bulawayo as a “principled, honest and strict person”.

“He did not beat about the bush on issues concerning the ruling party’s state of affairs in Bulawayo.

“Professor Ndlovu also managed to remain calm as he showed leadership after the White City incident,” said Mpofu in reference to the June 22, 2018 explosion during a Zanu PF campaign rally in Bulawayo. The blast killed two presidential security aides.

Ndlovu’s body arrived in the city on Tuesday from South Africa where he collapsed and died, aged 83.

He was being treated for pancreatic cancer and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre this Saturday.