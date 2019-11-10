Mpofu denies Zanu PF demanding $5 million donation from provinces

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZANU PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu Thursday revised down the amount being sought by the ruling party in terms of provincial donations towards its National People’s Conference next month.

This comes after state media reported that ZANU PF was seeking half a million from each of the party’s ten provinces, something that would have amounted to a total $5 million.

According to state media, a circular addressed to provincial chairpersons instructed them to raise RTGS$500 000 towards the party’s 18th annual conference.

Zanu PF administrative districts, it was said, had already convened meetings to discuss fundraising activities they could undertake to raise the gigantic figure.

Mpofu however denied this, stating, no fundraising campaigns will be done as the party has its own funds put aside for the conference.

The event is set for this December in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East.

“We are quite advanced with our preparations,” he said.

“The pitching of tents and other related structures will start next week and will be completed before the conference.

“We are not going to hold any fundraising campaigns. We have a budget for it and we are working on the basis of the funds that we already have.

“Each province is supposed to contribute a substantial amount in terms of the number of delegates it has but it’s in the region of RTGS$50 000 and the total will be that by our 10 provinces,” he said.