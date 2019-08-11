Mpofu prosecution offer: Matanda-Moyo says lawyer should approach NP

Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu wants to help the State with prosecuting corruption cases

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

TOP Harare lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu who has offered his services to help take down corrupt people has been advised to approach the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo in response to reports that Mpofu was willing to help with prosecution for free, said the Commission only had mandate to investigate and arrest but did not have power to issue prosecution certificates.

“I am thrilled to note the offer to prosecute from Advocate Thabani Mpofu although I have seen the message as a screen shot circulating on twitter. I haven’t been able to find the primary source of the offer,” Matanda-Moyo said using her own Twitter account.

“I can only hope it came from the learned Advocate’s authentic handle. While I welcome his desire to jump into the fight against corruption, let me categorically state that the prosecution is the prerogative of the National Prosecutor General.”

She added: “Our mandate as Zacc is to investigate, arrest or detain and refer to NPA for prosecution certificates.

“Zacc does not issue prosecution certificates and therefore, I would urge the advocate to approach the NPA with his offer I can only hope more people will step up to join this fight against corruption because this is the fight of our lives.”

With the anti-corruption fight seemingly hitting a dead end, Matanda-Moyo’s appointment seems to have given Zacc fresh impetus with the high profile arrest of axed Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira as well as director in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office Douglas Tapfuma on several graft related charges.

Justice Matanda-Moyo has revealed her Commission is following over 200 cases most of them involving top politicians and government officials who abused their status to loot the country’s resources.

Mpofu claims he has information regarding who looted the National Social Security Authority, Command Agriculture and the country’s diamonds “to the minute detail.”