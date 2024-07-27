MPs demand ministerial statement over ‘unfair’ distribution of food aid; deserving households starving 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have demanded a fair distribution of food aid in their respective constituencies as some deserving households are reportedly being sidelined.

Hunger has been caused by a poor harvest in most parts of the country due to the El Nino induced drought that hit the region especially Zimbabwe, where over 9 million people need food aid to survive until the next season.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the the drought situation a national disaster calling for assistance from well-wishers.

Whilst being grateful for government’s effort in sourcing finances to purchase grain, Zvimba East MP Kudakwashe Decide Mananzva said not all households were benefiting from the current distribution exercise.

“We are grateful for the maize that is being distributed but my question is, maize is coming but only a few are benefitting.

“One family can take up to six bags whilst another does not. What measures are you taking to ensure that everyone gets the maize grain because everyone is facing starvation?” Mananzva said.

The Labour and Social Welfare deputy minister Mercy Dinha said 6 100 000 in rural areas were in need of grain.

“At the moment, there are 6 100 000 beneficiaries of grain in rural areas. People are receiving grain for three months allocation at one go.

“One person receives 22.5 kgs which means, father and mother plus children which is 22.5 times six.

“That is why some receive a number of bags whilst some have not received yet. That is an allocation of the chosen beneficiaries and the criteria has been that there are the most needy at that moment. They are considered as needing the grain at that moment,” Dinha told Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi.

However, Mananzva still queried the distribution critea being used saying it was disadvantaging others urging government to distribute the grain in advance.

“The maize that is being allocated in six months, is it in advance or it is backdated. If it is backdated, it means that people have survived, why do we not give grain to people in advance so that we all benefit,” the MP highlighted.

Dinha explained the criteria was cost saving in terms of transport.

“We have been distributing grain for May, June and July. The criteria reduce costs especially for transport as well as administration and ensuring that people do not travel up and down to receive the maize.

“At the moment, the allocations were for May, June and July. After that, we start distributing for the next three months; so, it will be in batches of three months till March next year,” explained Dinha.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Lynnette Karenyi-Kore had this to say: “According to their assessment, it shows that in rural as well as in urban areas, people are starving.

“So, it means that when one person goes with six bags, others get nothing. The Hon. minister admitted that some get as much as six bags, but the fact of the matter is that everyone is starving.

“As government, why do they not distribute the maize to everyone for the three months’ batch? It is better to give a bag per household than distributing six bags to one household,” Kore said.

The minister said the that criteria was being used and as a rule gazetted by government, so if that has to be changed, it meant government must sit down to change the system and ensure that everyone benefits and ensure each household gets a bag of maize.

MP Mananzva argued Parliament is government and it never agreed on the alleged procedure being followed.

“If you say government laid down that procedure, we are the government and we are saying in Mutoko, no one at all received rains.

“So, we want to know how you are going to distribute the maize expeditiously because everyone is starving. The situation is dire out there.”

Dinha promised to partner with the Lands and Agriculture ministry to act according to MPs suggestions.

Zanu PF Goromonzi West legislator Beatrice Karimatsenga-Nyamupinga chipped in calling for a ministerial statement on the matter.

“The two ministries concerned can bring a ministerial statement to this House because we cannot play with an issue that has to do with hunger.

“Hunger can lead people to do anything and it is a security threat to have hunger in the country,” stated Karimatsenga-Nyamupinga.