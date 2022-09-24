MPs express concern over youth mental health crisis due to drug abuse

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

MEMBERS of Parliament this week expressed concern over the worsening mental health crisis among the youth countrywide due to drug abuse.

Speaking during a question and answer session Wednesday, Zanu PF’s Mwenezi West MP Priscilla Moyo said nearly all constituencies around the country were affected by a rise in mental health cases due to drug abuse .

“What is the government planning to do regarding the construction of shelters for rehabilitation of such people? This is a serious issue which our people are facing,” said Moyo.

Responding, deputy public service minister Lovemore Matuke said his ministry was collecting data from universities and encouraging the formation of anti-drug abuse campaign groups.

“The government gave us the task of collecting data throughout the country, from universities. In the past two weeks, we have been talking to students,” he said.

“We encouraged them to form anti-drug abuse campaign groups and do peer-education against drug abuse. In the same vein, we had police officers and other stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse.

“Currently, we (are working with) different ministries, including our police force. We work with them because most crimes like violence, homicide and others are a result of drug abuse.

“We do not have rehabilitation centres for now where we (could) rehabilitate these young people. The most important thing that we are doing is the different campaigns where we educate people about the effects of drug abuse.”

He added; “The last thing that I want us to address is the source. We need to identify the source, those who supply drugs to these young people.

“We are investigating such people; those who sell mutoriro and other illicit brews which are affecting the psychological state of many people.”

Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa, who is also helping his constituency with drug abuse campaigns, told the House that the issue was critical and called for a ministerial statement on the matter.

“This is a very topical issue and you can see the interest from Hon. Members,” he said.

“Those sitting are equally interested in debating on this because there is a concoction of issues; unemployment, economy and all that.

“So, it will be good for a Ministerial Statement or a motion to be moved because it is a serious issue.

“We would not have done any justice if we did not really go that far. It really affects everyone in the society.”

Speaker Mudenda granted the request and called on the government to prepare a detailed joint Ministerial Statement with contributions from all the relevant departments (Public Service, Home Affairs, Health, Local Government, Housing and Industry and Commerce).