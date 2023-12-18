MPs need good quality suits not those worn by herd boys – legislators clamour for allowances, Land Cruisers

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Members of Parliament (MPs) have called for improved welfare and resources from the 2024 national budget, highlighting challenges with accommodation, transportation, and lack of a dedicated framework for their needs.

The concerns were raised during a recent debate on the 2024 National Budget in the Parliament, with several MPs sharing their experiences and frustrations.

Zanu PF Murewa South MP Noah Mangondo said there was a lack of a dedicated framework to deal with the plight of MPs.

Mangondo then compared the MPs’ situation to other arms of the State, such as the civil service and judiciary, which have specific Acts and commissions catering to their needs.

He argued that the absence of such a framework for MPs leaves them vulnerable and unable to bargain for their welfare effectively.

“Ministers have an Act which provides for special packages. One of the provisions is that whenever the salaries of civil servants’ salaries and allowances are reviewed, automatically theirs are reviewed,” said Mangondo.

“The Judiciary in terms of the judges, has the Judiciary Services Commission which looks at the welfare of judges. MPs do not have any Act.

“They cannot bargain. There are many things – if you look at a Director in the Civil Service, they have got perks which an MP does not have, yet the MP oversees more than 35 000 constituents,” said the Murewa South MP.

Mangondo highlighted the challenges faced by MPs in rural areas due to poor roads.

He emphasised the need for suitable vehicles like Land Cruisers to enable MPs to reach their constituents effectively.

“If you look at it, a Minister has Cabinet allowance, housing allowance, salary, workers who are paid by Government, telephone bills, fuel and everything, what about an MP,” queried Mangondo.

“Vehicles that were discussed here, my constituency Murehwa South, from one end to the other, I travel 60km in a dirty road, with no gravel. I was issued with a GD 6 vehicle by my party, it is now a wreck, just in a space of four months.

“GD6 is not useful to me, I need a Land Cruiser for me to be able to move from one point to another. I have three Land Cruisers which were wrecked by the state of the road in my area. This issue needs to be well dealt with, not in piecemeal,” he added.

Masvingo South MP, Tanatsiwa Mukomberi said the budget should also address legislators’ basic needs.

“We need to be properly dressed. In our Standing Rules, we are all supposed to be formally dressed,” said Mukomberi.

“As MPs, we should not put on a worn-out suit, we cannot put on a suit similar to that of a herd boy.

“An MP needs a good quality suit and they need dry cleaning. The suit might cost up to US$300 before even buying shoes. We need to also look at the basics,” he added.

Mukomberi argued that some lawmakers might end up absconding from attending Parliament business because they do not have the required attire.

Zanu PF chief whip, Pupurai Togarepi exposed difficulties faced by MPs when booking hotels, with some establishments refusing to provide meals or honor bookings due to budget constraints.

“I think you should facilitate enough leeway for the Hon. Members or for the Administration of Parliament to be able to do these things and serve your MPs so that they perform,” said Togarepi.