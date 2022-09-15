MPs Sikhala, Sithole spend 90th night in prison; CCC doing everything necessary to secure their freedom 

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has said the party is doing everything necessary to get incarcerated lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole out of prison.

The two were arrested three months ago together with a dozen other party activists for allegedly inciting the violence which rocked murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service.

The arrested CCC members have all been denied bail by both the Magistrates and High Courts several times.

Addressing the media Wednesday, party deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba accused the judiciary of weaponizing the law against opposition saying they are doing their best to make sure the party activists are released.

“We have appealed to all who can, to come together to resolve this issue because these champions have become victims of a captured judiciary, we believe that the judiciary must not be a cheerleader on cases of abuse of the law, but they must be able to guarantee ordinary people justice regardless of where they belong.”

He added: “The law must not be weaponised against political opponents, we have begun engagements with members of the civil society, churches, students and different sections of society around the collective way forward that Zimbabwe must take particularly in the light of deepening political crisis.

“There is a clear and deliberate agenda to try and scare us, dismember us so that we demobilise from participating in this democratic struggle. We continue to fight, and we know very well that our comrades are going to re-unite with their families, we are doing everything necessary to make sure they get their freedom”.

Sikhala has been arrested more than 70 times but has never been convicted.