Mr Bones 3 rakes in over US$260K in two weeks

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE recently released threequel, Mr Bones 3:Son of Bones has raked in over R4.2million (US$265 267) since it premiered on April 5.

In the film, the father and son duo played by Leon Schuster and Alfred ‘Shorty’ Ntombela defend their home, Kuvukiland from Western oil miners and treasure hunters.

South African entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela wrote: “Mr Bones 3 makes R4-million

“Leon Schuster continues to make bank with his comedies. Mr Bones 3 has now made over R4,2-million. It sold over 38K tickets from 83 screens in its first week.

“Mr Bones 2 opened with around R10mil and made R58-million in its run.”

Mr Bones 3 stars a rich cast including Tumi Morake, Sans Moonsammy, Daniel Janks, Sthandile Nkosi, Jay Anstey and Jerry Mofokeng while Tobie Cronje and Bouwer Bosch make cameo appearances.

Son Of Bones makes a return to the past where two Boer soldiers kill each other leaving Kruger millions buried in a graveyard located in Kuvukiland. In present day a Western businessman Alvin played by Sans Moonsamy, his partner Jack (Daniel Janks) plan to drill oil on the land while Bones and his son Mathambo (Shorty) plot to drive them away.

The blockbuster film was produced in collaboration with Thabede Menzi Films, M-Net and Film Chrome, with support from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund.