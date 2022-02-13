Mr JazziQ Pays Tribute To Late Mpura With New Tattoo

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AMAPIANO hitmaker, Mr JazziQ has remembered his late friend and artist, Mpura with a new tattoo on his arm.

The popular amapiano producer was friends with Mpura and the two had collaborated on a number of songs.

Mpura died in a fatal car accident in August last year which also claimed the lives of Tholukuthi Hey star Killer Kau, artists Khanya Hadebe, Thando Tot and TD.

Before his untimely death, the record producer and rapper’s tracks topped South African music charts.

Mr JazziQ shared a picture of his arm tattooed with Mpura’s face on his social media pages.