MRP Activists storm Zim Embassy in South Africa, replace flag with party flag

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A group of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) youths on Tuesday stormed the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria in South Africa and removed the Zimbabwean flag before replacing them with their party’s flag.

The youths were protesting the incarceration of the party’s members by Bulawayo Magistrate, Tavengwa Sangster, on Thursday last week.

Tavengwa remanded the nine MRP members in custody at Khami Maximum Prison and Mlondolozi Prisons respectively, pending judgment on their case.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Kapada, last year granted bail to the nine activists, who had languished at Khami Remand Prison for more than a month.

The activists are facing charges of storming Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the foiled abduction of their party leader, Mqondisi Moyo, by state security agents last year.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, Moyo confirmed that the youths stormed the Zimbabwean embassy on Tuesday afternoon.

“Yes, it is true that today (Tuesday) our youths stormed the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria and replaced the Zimbabwean flag with the MRP in protest of our colleagues members who are currently detained at Khami Prison,” said Moyo.

The MRP president said Embassy officials in SA called the police, but no one was arrested.

“The Ambassador called his superiors and they said they are not to lay a charge against them as they seek dialogue with the activists,” said Moyo.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, could not be reached for comment.