MRP leader sentenced to community service for public violence

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party organising secretary Partone Xaba was Thursday sentenced to 525 hours of community service at Tshabalala police station for promoting public violence.

Xaba will start the community service on August 1, 2022.

Initially Xaba was charged with theft of a gun licence, US$14 500 and a laptop from an alleged farm invader, Ambrose Flyod but was acquitted of the charges.

He was arrested alongside other MRP activists after they stormed a police station in protest of attempts to evict former commercial farmer Brain Davies to pave way for Fyod.

Fyod is son in law to former Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

In June this year seven members of the party were sentenced to 33 months in prison while two others were incarcerated for 36 months.

The nine activists were convicted of public violence after they stormed Bulawayo Central police station protesting over a foiled abduction of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents last year.