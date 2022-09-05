MRP members arrested while handing over a petition at Bulawayo High Court

Spread This News

By Bulawayo correspondent

TWO Mthwakazi Republic Party ( MRP) members have been arrested at the Bulawayo High Court where they had gone to hand over a petition over the imprisonment and subsequent transfer of their activists from Khami prisons to Chikurubi and Gwanda.

The party’s president Mqondisi Moyo said of the two members one had a 23 months old baby.

They were arrested at the entrance of the Bulawayo High Court where they intended to hand over a petition over their grievances.

“This morning some of our members went to the Bulawayo High Court where they intended to hand over a petition concerning the politically motivated incarceration of our members. The police then pounced on two of our members while they were at the High Court entrance. One of the arrested Sindiso Moyo had his one year ten months old child with him,” said Moyo.

Also arrested is Lwazi Bhengeza Khanye, the party‘s national youth treasurer.

Moyo said the two activists including the teenager are currently detained at Bulawayo Central police station where they are being charged of inciting public violence.

The party Thursday gave the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) a four day ultimatum to reverse the transfer of their colleagues from Chikurubi prison.

Seven members of the party are serving 33 months in prison while the other two were incarcerated for 36 months following their conviction in June this year by Bulawayo Magistrate Sangster Tawengwa.

The nine activists were convicted of public violence after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police station protesting over the foiled abduction of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents last year.