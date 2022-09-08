MRP members granted bail

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO members of the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) facing charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry have been granted bail.

The two Sindisiwe Moyo and Lwazi Khanye were arrested on Monday while handing over a petition to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) against the imprisonment and subsequent transfer of their colleagues from Khami prisons to Chikurubi and Gwanda.

They were released on ZW$10 000 bail each by a magistrate sitting at the Bulawayo magistrates court.

As part of their bail conditions, the two were also ordered to reside at their given addresses,to report to the police once every Friday and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Appearing for the state Hezel Ncube told the court that on September 5 2022 the two unlawfully and intentionally approached the Bulawayo High Court singing in vernacular saying: “Ilizwe leli ngelababethu, kumele bafana baphume ejele (This country is our fore-fathers may the detained accused be released from prison).”

It is alleged that they engaged in disorderly conduct in a public place.

They are expected to be back in court on the 6 October this year.

Nqobani Sithole is representing the accused.