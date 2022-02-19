MRP official Acquitted Of Theft Charges

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) national organising secretary Partone Xaba has been acquitted of theft charges by Bulawayo magistrate Sangster Tavengwa.

He was being accused of having stolen plaintiff Floyd Ambrose’s Zimbabwean passport, gun licence, US$14 590, an Acer laptop, shoes and kitchen utensils.

Xaba who is still facing charges of incitement is said to have dug up upright poles of a locked gate at a Ntabazinduna lodge before assaulting a security guard with open hands and a sjambok.

He was accused of having broken down doors of the rooms at the lodge and throwing out property that belonged to Ambrose.

The court had heard that he was accompanied by 30 men.

Xaba was represented by Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi-Ncube law Chambers.