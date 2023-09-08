Mrs/Miss Africa UK: Ashleigh vows to win it for Zimbabwe; urges votes push

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ENTREPRENEUR Ashleigh Chingwaro has vowed to win this year’s Mrs/Miss Africa UK 2023 for Zimbabwe as she appealed for a final surge of votes ahead of the pageant’s grand finale in Manchester this Saturday.

Ashleigh is one of some 13 finalists for the pageant which is aimed at women of African ancestry who are based in the UK and Ireland and is organised by Africa Pageants UK.

Diaspora Insurance is one of the pageant’s key partners for this year and voting is still underway. To support Ashleigh, cast your vote here.

Meanwhile, according to the organisers, the pageant seeks to show both internal and external beauty as well as the beauty of caring and giving.

This is what inspired the Marondera-raised mum of three to contest the pageant this year.

“I was inspired to join this pageant because there’s no age restriction; the pageant is open to ladies above 35 and they aren’t judged on their body shapes or skin tone,” Ashleigh told NewZimbabwe.com.

“I believe it’s an incredible platform to empower women and make a positive impact on society.

“I’ve always been passionate about community service and promoting important causes, and participating in this pageant allows me to amplify my voice and work towards creating meaningful change in our world.”

Ashleigh is also “a relentless advocate for various charitable causes”, including education empowerment for the less privileged (donating school stationery, fees payment and sanitary pads for girls), feeding and clothing children at an orphanage home in Africa.

She has also been involved in raising funds for charitable organisations such as Cancer Research UK, while also “channelling her influence to create meaningful change”.

“Her philanthropic endeavours have touched countless lives, showing us the true meaning of compassion and altruism,” said the organisers.

She added; “Through my charity work, I have seen first-hand the power of giving back and helping others.

“I believe that by working together we can create a positive change in the world. I am committed to breaking barriers and help others achieve their full potential.

“One candle flame can light up a countless more; I believe I am that candle. I will change and inspire those around me in every way I can.”

Other finalists include Alice L. Gyunda (Tanzania), Anne Githinji (Kenya), Chizoba .R. Ijeomah (Nigeria), Dineo Moiloa-Murphy (South Africa), Gillian Lakareber (Uganda), Dr Heerani Woodun (Mauritius), Khadija Shamte (Zanzibar) as well as Nana Abrafi (Ghana).

On what difference winning in Manchester would make, Ashleigh said; “After winning this pageant, I envision a life dedicated to continuing the work I’ve started during my reign.

“I see myself as an ambassador for the causes I’m passionate about, using my platform to raise awareness and drive positive change.

“Additionally, I plan to pursue opportunities in modelling, acting, or whichever path aligns with my dreams and aspirations, all while maintaining a strong commitment to giving back to the community that has supported me on this incredible journey.”